Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.81. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.