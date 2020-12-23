Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

