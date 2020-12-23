Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Insiders have sold a total of 107,156 shares of company stock worth $7,196,884 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $9,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 123,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $3,197,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

