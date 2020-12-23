Brokerages Set 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target at $25.83

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at $32,570,871.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

