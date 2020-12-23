Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT at $5.78

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 3,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 867,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amyris by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 148,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

