Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $42.15

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

