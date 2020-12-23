Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE BERY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,507,000 after acquiring an additional 860,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

