Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $56.92

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,138. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

