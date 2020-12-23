Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $173.33

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE IQV opened at $178.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Strs Ohio raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

