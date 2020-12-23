Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT at $6.88

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

IVPAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.