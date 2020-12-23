Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $8.88

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

