Brokerages Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT at $66.33

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1,191.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 5,851.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,197. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

