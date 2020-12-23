Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $19.42

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 32,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

