Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Target Price at $27.53

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of TPX opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

