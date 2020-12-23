Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $161.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927 in the last three months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

