Brokers Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The First Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

FBMS opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $619.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 89.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

