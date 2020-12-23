Brokers Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBCT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.56 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 162,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

