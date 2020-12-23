Brokers Set Expectations for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) stock opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

