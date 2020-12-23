Burt W. Podbere Sells 1,652 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRWD traded up $14.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.90. 8,177,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,428. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of -468.53 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $225.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

