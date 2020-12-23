Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

