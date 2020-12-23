Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $224.55 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,632 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $224,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

