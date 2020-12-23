Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Caleres stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Caleres by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

