California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.55 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

