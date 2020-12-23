California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

