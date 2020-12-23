California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,556,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.