California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,442 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

