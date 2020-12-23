California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Medpace worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,048 shares of company stock valued at $33,879,149. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

