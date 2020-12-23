California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $88,713,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after buying an additional 418,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.