Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $52,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

