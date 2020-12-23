Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) to Sell

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 675 ($8.82). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 785 ($10.26). The stock had a trading volume of 196,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 766.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.07. Team17 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.77.

In other Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

