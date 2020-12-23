Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.46

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $10.46. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 114,533 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

