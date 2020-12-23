Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.20 ($3.54).

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 6.32 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 313.52 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,316,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.19. The stock has a market cap of £805.50 million and a PE ratio of -80.39. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.85).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

