Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Down 1.7%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDPYF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.