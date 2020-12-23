Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$445.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$429.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$438.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$428.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$392.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$444.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3398907 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.