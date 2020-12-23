Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 2,859,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,512,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Several analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

