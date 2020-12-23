Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,299 shares of company stock worth $597,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

