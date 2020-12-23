Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.03

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 15550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$576.03 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) alerts:

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

About Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.