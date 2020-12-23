Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.12

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.12 and last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 5621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $332,642.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 118,058 shares valued at $13,247,371. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

