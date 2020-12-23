CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

