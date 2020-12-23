Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35. Approximately 398,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 70,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$134.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 12.25.

About Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

