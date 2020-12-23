CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

