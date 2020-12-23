CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

