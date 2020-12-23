Carry Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435,509.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Carry has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $435,509.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00318451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,160,447,392 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

