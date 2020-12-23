carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $17,411.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00325411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

