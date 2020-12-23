Castle Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 903 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $413,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,682 shares of company stock worth $21,195,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

