Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBIO. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 159,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

