cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:YCBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.60. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 9,555 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

cbdMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

