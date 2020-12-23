cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Earnings Results

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YCBD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

