cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

