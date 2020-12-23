CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

NYSE PCPL opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

